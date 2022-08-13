Unimed Blumenau launches Digital Emergency Service

Unimed Blumenau launched a platform that allows clients to consult a doctor at any time, whether on a computer, tablet or cell phone. The 24-hour Digital Emergency Service allows quick online contacts.

The service, in tests since the end of June, is being officially presented to the market this week by Unimed Blumenau.

“We had an effectiveness of 100% in the cases already attended, and an approval of more than 95% of the users. This demonstrates that the system has great potential to speed up service to the public”, celebrates the CEO of Unimed Blumenau, Dr. Edson Pedro da Silva.

The Digital PA is intended exclusively for adult and pediatric clinical care. And it is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, without interruption. This type of care is indicated for simple cases such as indisposition, low fever, sore throat, allergies, colds, skin lesions, and others that do not compromise the general condition of the patient.

“It is a service that is already provided by other Unimed’s, such as Grande Florianópolis, and that facilitates service to the user, who will no longer need to go to an emergency service or hospital and wait in line in less serious cases”, explains the Dr. Marco Antônio Bramorski, vice president director of the medical cooperative.

How it works

To access the service, you just need to have an internet connection and your Unimed card in hand. The service takes place in the same way as an in-person consultation, but using the video call feature on this website.

After joining the platform, doctor and patient converse online. Just like a face-to-face consultation, the doctor interacts with the patient, makes the diagnosis, issues prescriptions and makes other referrals, if necessary. The patient receives the prescription in minutes, by email and SMS.

If, in the online service, the general practitioner identifies the need for a face-to-face consultation, the patient will be guided to seek specialized care.

The cost of co-payment is the same as for a traditional consultation. The difference is that in the Digital PA, the patient does not need to go to the hospital or emergency room and can consult remotely, whether at work or even in the comfort of home.

“The Digital PA is part of the current Executive Board’s innovation strategy. We are betting on technology to improve processes and facilitate access for beneficiaries to health services”, reinforces the superintendent director, Dr. Carlos Eduardo Sandrini de Castro.

With 50 years in the supplementary health market, Unimed Blumenau operates in 11 municipalities in Vale do Itajaí and serves approximately 128 thousand customers. It is the second largest medical cooperative in Santa Catarina.

