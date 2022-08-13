USDA surprises and increases productivity, production and soybean inventories in…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) surprised market expectations and revised upwards the numbers for the country’s 2022/23 soybean crop. The oilseed productivity increased from 57.72 to 58.17 bags per hectare, which pulled production from 122.6 to 123.31 million tons.

Even so, the numbers were within market expectations for both the harvest – from 118.85 to 123.72 million tons – and for the yield – from 55.92 to 58.28 bags per hectare.

The bulletin also brought a review of the planted areas – from 35.73 to 35.69 million hectares – and harvested – from 35.41 to 35.29 million hectares.

Thus, ending stocks were estimated at 6.67 million tonnes, also higher than the July figure of 6.26 million.

US crushing was maintained at 61.1 million tonnes, however exports were revised upwards from 58.11 to 58.65 million tonnes.

SOY WORLD

World production increased from 391.4 to 392.79 million tons, taking ending stocks from 99.61 to 101.41 million tons. Thus, stocks were above the expected range of 97.5 to 100.4 million tons.

The harvest in Brazil was also estimated at 149 million tons and Argentina at 51 million. On the other hand, China’s production was revised from 17.5 to 18.4 million tonnes, while its imports were maintained at 98 million tonnes.

2021/22 HARVEST

The USDA also brought in a correction in 2021/22 US soybean ending stocks from 5.85 to 6.12 million tonnes, also in line with market expectations. The world ending stocks increased from 88.73 to 89.73 million tons.

US CORN

As for corn, the USDA came in line with what the market expected, reducing its numbers for the 2022/23 crop. Cereal productivity dropped from 185.15 to 183.48 bags per hectare, taking production from 368.45 to 364.74 million tons.

As with soybeans, planted and harvested areas were revised downwards. The planted area went from 36.38 to 36.34 million hectares and the harvested area went from 33.14 to 33.1 million.

Ending stocks were also corrected and are now estimated at 35.26 million tons, against the July figure of 37.34 million tons.

The use of cereal for the production of ethanol was maintained at 136.53 million tons and exports slightly decreased, from 60.96 to 60.33 million tons.

WORLD CORN

World corn production fell on USDA estimates from 1,185.90 to 1,176.91 billion tons, pushing ending stocks from 312.94 to 306.68 million tons.

While Brazil and Argentina’s crops were maintained at 126 and 55 million tons, respectively, the USDA surprised and raised its forecast for Ukraine’s crop from 25 to 30 million tons and its exports from 9 to 12.5 million tons.

China’s corn imports have not changed and are still estimated by the department at 18 million tonnes for 2022/23.

2021/22 HARVEST

US old-crop corn ending stocks were estimated by the USDA at 38.86 million tons, higher than the July figure of 38.36 million tons. The global ones went from 312.28 to 311.84 million tons.

The complete data follows.