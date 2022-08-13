Venezuelans are not enough, Maduro’s regime now murders Brazilians

This week, a helicopter from the Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela invaded Brazilian airspace for a macabre operation. The unmarked military aircraft carried the bodies of five Brazilian citizens executed by the Bolivarian National Guard, in a mine in the south of the country, hanging from a cargo net. The witnesses’ accounts show that the bodies, riddled with rifle bullets, were unloaded in a clearing on the Brazilian side of the border with less dignity than the one dedicated to animals.

The victims were prospectors who worked in the exploration of gold that, although clandestine, is controlled by mafias subordinated to the regime of Nicolás Maduro, which uses the activity to move hundreds of kilos of gold that feed its networks of crime and corruption inside and outside the country. Venezuela.

The bodies of Brazilians were dumped on the fringes of the Yanomami indigenous land, indicating that the Venezuelan military not only invade Brazilian territory with impunity, but also Brazilian indigenous lands.

The global silence on the environmental destruction promoted by the Maduro regime is embarrassing. Further north of the area where the Brazilians were killed is the “Arco Mineiro” – a place worthy of comparison with scenarios of dystopian films in the style of Mad Max. Nestled in the middle of the Amazon (since Venezuela is also a piece of the forest), the parastatal mines of the Chavista dictatorship are by far the largest structure of devastation in activity in that biome. They deforest, poison rivers, contaminate the soil, kill indigenous people and local community leaders. But nobody pays attention.

Just as no one outside of Roraima gave a damn about the murder of Brazilian miners by the Maduro regime.

The victims did not speak English. Possibly they were even semi-literate. They had no party affiliation or public office or ties to organizations capable of moving the wheels of public opinion. Luckily, we may know their names. The Legal Medical Institute of Boa Vista identified them as Oswaldo José Figuera Suárez, Raimundo Charles da Conceição Pereira, Francisco Pereira, João Barbosa da Silva and a woman, Dilviane Nunes da Silva.

These are the names of the five Brazilians murdered by the regime of Nicolás Maduro, whose bodies were dumped in Brazil, with a combination of total disrespect for Brazil, its citizens and authorities.

In Brazil, the list of authorities working to normalize relations with the Maduro dictatorship is long. The list is nonpartisan. Senator Chico Rodrigues, from União Brasil, is the one who leads the Chavista lobby in President Jair Bolsonaro’s kitchen. On the extreme left are the pessolists and the like who swear that Venezuela is a democracy demonized by US imperialism and, like Cuba, a victim of cruel and inhuman embargoes.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his PT are the biggest regional allies of the Maduro regime and undeniably the missing piece for the complete normalization of that dictatorship. There is no lack of records of affection, support and inspiration in the actions initiated by Chávez and exacerbated by his successor.

The right in Brazil and Latin America makes indiscriminate use of comparisons of all the evils that arise in their countries with the atrocities that are committed in Venezuela and that have led Venezuela to economic, social and institutional collapse. The criminalization of the State has reached such deep levels in Venezuelan institutions that the tragedies we see in the surroundings, although they should not be neglected, seem to be far from what Chavismo was able to do.

The horror of Chavismo and its sequel, at the hands of Nicolás Maduro and his allies, is so evident that any defense of his regime cannot be explained outside of pathology, bad faith or criminal complicity.

The regime beats, arrests, tortures and kills opponents. More than five million refugees left the country, either to escape hunger and misery, or to avoid dying in the tentacles of the regime that uses the state apparatus or the militias that are maintained by the hybridity of the state and crime.

No more examples would be needed to define the mafia behavior of the regime and its members. But the murder of five Brazilians and the entire operation involving unmarked aircraft and Venezuelan military personnel in a clandestine incursion into Brazilian territory serve to remind us that in addition to being a dictatorship, the Maduro regime is an umbrella for criminal organizations that operate in all countries. levels, from the Miraflores Palace, which is the seat of government, to the bowels of the forest, where nature is killed and plundered with a mandate and state protection.