Vera Cruz already has a case of monkeypox under investigation. Check it out here.

THE Monkeypox already has a suspected case on Itaparica Island. This Friday’s epidemiological bulletin (12) from the State Health Department (Sesab) shows that Vera Cruz has an occurrence being investigated by the health authority.

The Sesab bulletin does not provide information about the location where the patient resides, whether it is in the municipality, Vera Cruz, or in some district. Vera Cruz is the largest municipality on the island of Itaparica and has 43,000 inhabitants. The other is Itaparica, which has 22,000 residents.

Monkeypox (Monkeypox) is a viral zoonosis.

In addition to Vera Cruzother nearby cities have records of suspected cases of the disease, such as Jaguaripe, Nazaré, Muniz Ferreira and Santo Antonio de Jesus, which already has two confirmed cases.

Two new cases of Monkeypox were confirmed in Bahia this Friday (12). One case of an individual residing in Salvador and the other of a resident of Juazeiro. With these confirmations, Bahia totals twenty-seven cases of the disease, 18 in Salvador, 2 in Santo Antônio de Jesus; 1 in Cairo; 1 in Conceição do Jacuípe; 1 in Feira de Santana; 1 in Ilhéus; 1 in Juazeiro; 1 in Mutuípe and 1 in Xique-Xique. In addition to those confirmed, Bahia has reported 133 suspected cases of Monkeypox.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the Poxviridae family, which resembles human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. The disease progresses with fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion. The infection is self-limiting, with symptoms that last from 2 to 4 weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between 0 and 5 days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and intense asthenia. The rash starts between 1 and 3 days after the onset of fever and has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.

