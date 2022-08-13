What does the monkey have to do with monkeypox?

The attacks on eight monkeys, reported this week by the zoo in Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, have provoked an important debate on the ways in which monkeypox, an infectious disease caused by the virus, is transmitted. monkeypox and which, so far, has just over 2,000 registered cases in Brazil.

in an interview with echoexperts clarified the main forms of transmission of the virus, also pointing out the potential risks of misinformation, since, despite naming the disease, monkeys do not transmit the virus to humans.

Although the first case in humans was detected in 1970, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, monkeypox raised the alarm of the international community when, in May of this year, it started to accumulate cases in non-endemic countries – that is, territories in which the virus did not usually circulate.

On March 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency to facilitate international cooperation to tackle the disease, which has so far infected just over 32,000 people worldwide.

Why ‘monkey pox’?

Monkeypox, or monkeypoxgot its name after the first discovery of the virus in monkeys, in a Danish laboratory, in 1958. Despite being considered a zoonosis – an infectious disease transmitted between animals and people -, it is estimated that the virus reached humans from rodents like rats and prairie dogs.

Since then, infection has spread from person to person through close contact with injuries, in addition to bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Despite giving the disease a name, monkeys do not transmit the virus to humans. Image: Marcelo Rheingantz

Primates are not a threat, but they carry a stigma

As infectious disease specialist Carlos Magno Fortaleza, professor at the Unesp School of Medicine and president of the São Paulo Society of Infectious Diseases, recalls, it is not the first time that monkeys have been attacked in a context of fear regarding the transmission of a disease in Brazil. In 2018, amid an outbreak of yellow fever, there were also deaths of monkeys, which, although they are hosts of the virus, do not transmit it directly to humans.

“At the time of the yellow fever outbreak, when the monkeys were in fact reservoirs of the virus, we had already noticed a death in monkeys caused by humans. But now with the monkeypoxthe situation is even more disconnected because, even in Africa, where transmission is endemic, we know that it is not monkeys that transmit to humans, but small rodents”, he highlighted.

In reaction to the attacks, the WHO manifested itself last Tuesday (9), stressing that the attack on animals will not have any effect to stop the outbreak. In Geneva, the spokeswoman for the Organization, Margaret Harris, highlighted that a new name for the disease is already being considered, in order to make people aware of the proper protocols and to seek to preserve the lives of unjustly attacked monkeys.

For Fortaleza, the initiative is welcome, but it comes late. “This issue has been discussed for a long time, and we in the scientific community thought that the term ‘monkey smallpox’ was on its way to becoming extinct”, he highlights.

WHO spoke out last Tuesday (9) stressing that the attack on animals will not have any effect to stop the monkeypox outbreak. Image: Getty Images

Facing misinformation

As with the covid-19 pandemic, the arrival of monkeypox in Brazil has been accompanied by rumors and fake news, which involve not only primates, but the origin of the disease itself, in addition to the forms of transmission between humans, a fact that has drawn the attention of experts in the fight against disinformation.

Coordinator of the Laboratory of Media, Discourse and Analysis of Social Networks (Midiars) at the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), Raquel Recuero highlights that, in scenarios of disease transmission such as in the case of smallpox, the fight against misinformation must be observed. as a public health measure.

“I believe that the fight against health misinformation needs to happen always, every day, as it ‘spreads’ and takes root on other points, such as the issue of vaccines, for example. Misinformation about the covid vaccine, for example, spreads for other vaccines. The damage is too great. And, of course, on monkeypox too.”

For Recuero, the history of attacks on monkeys, as in the case of yellow fever, indicates that we have a long-standing challenge to prevent these actions through education and access to quality information. “Disinformation plays an important role in legitimizing and spreading these ideas, either through direct contact with false content or through preventing contact with content that could challenge these beliefs,” he says.

How can everyone do their part? “Looking for the source of the content, going after it and not just being satisfied with what you receive on social media. Question and look at institutions”, highlights the researcher.