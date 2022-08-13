What the PT says about Bolsonaro’s growth in Minas Gerais

Members of the PT in Minas Gerais are not concerned about the results of the Quaest poll, released this Friday the 12th, which point to an increase in the voting intentions of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the state.

According to the survey, former President Lula (PT) leads the electoral race with 42%, but the advantage that was 18 percentage points last month has dropped to 9 points now.

The president of the PT from Minas Gerais, state deputy Cristiano Silveira, believes that the improvement in Bolsonaro’s rates is due to the announcements of the benefits arising from the Electoral PEC. The party leader, however, does not believe in changing the electoral scenario to the point of removing Lula’s favoritism.

“If it has an effect in the case of Bolsonaro, it is because of the price of fuel and the announcement that had been made of the increase in Auxílio Brasil”, said the parliamentarian in contact with Capital Letter. “Of course, there will be a part of the population that will be sympathetic to the measure, but I don’t believe that this will be in an amount that will reverse any scenario”.

To confirm Lula’s leadership and expand his advantage over Bolsonaro again, Silveira bets on the start of the official campaign, starting this month, when the former president will visit the state on the 18th. Minas, which is the second largest electoral college country, should also count on the presence of the current president next week.

“The scenery is not a concern, because research is always about the photograph of the moment”, says Silveira. “We have the strategy in place and we are very well positioned”.

Despite Bolsonaro’s performance improving, 55% of miners responded that the current president does not deserve to be reelected. When asked what scares them the most, the continuity of the current administration or the return of the PT, 45% answered the first option and 37% the second.

It is also because of the rejection of Bolsonaro that the PT believes that the current scenario should change little. “The tendency is to polarize in such a way that it can be defined in the first round”, evaluates federal deputy Rogério Correia. “In all cases, increasing the pace, bringing in the left and center left sectors from now on and seeking out the undecided in the center is fundamental”.

governor election

The Quaest institute also measured the preference of the Minas Gerais electorate when it comes to running for the state government. The current governor, Romeu Zema (Novo), appears with 46% of the voting intentions and the former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD) has 24%.

However, when associated with Lula, Kalil opens up a 10 point advantage over Zema.

“When the campaign starts for real, with Lula’s presence, radio and TV programs, Kalil grows”, says Silveira. “This election [para governador] will definitely go to the second round.”