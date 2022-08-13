Which banks are offering the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan?

Already signed, the decree that regulates the payroll loan from Auxilio Brasil was published this Friday (12) in the DOU.

Already signed, the decree that regulates the payroll loan from Auxilio Brasil was published this Friday (12) in the Official Gazette (DOU). For the start of the release, which has not yet been disclosed, it is necessary to regulate complementary rules from the Ministry of Citizenship.

The consignable margin of Auxílio Brasil is 40%, 5% of which may be used to withdraw and pay amounts due for credit card expenses and 35% for personal loans.

According to the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, the consigned aid should be released by the beginning of September. However, it is important to point out that the operation has been heavily criticized and that some institutions have already declared that they will not offer the loan to the beneficiaries.

Experts criticize the consignment of Auxílio Brasil

The users who are part of the Auxílio Brasil payroll are people in situations of economic vulnerability, who need financial help from the government to pay bills, buy food and meet other needs.

From the point of view of specialists, making credit offers available to an economically fragile public may cause more needs, since the value of the loan installments will be automatically deducted from the beneficiary’s account.

Basically, a family that receives R$ 600 and takes out the loan will have to deal with a smaller Auxílio Brasil, depending on the amount that was taken. This can compromise the discharge of essential debts.

Banks that are offering the Auxílio Brasil consignment

Despite the criticism, some financial institutions have already confirmed that they will offer the payroll loan from Auxilio Brasil. In recent weeks, these banks have even made available a pre-registration, where it is possible to gather data from customers interested in the credit modality.

Meanwhile, large banks have made it clear that they will not offer payroll due to fear of default and other factors. See below which institutions have already confirmed their interest in providing credit, which have not and which will not offer it.

