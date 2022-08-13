Which makes more TODAY, Nubank or PicPay? See simulation with BRL 1,000

When talking to anyone who understands a little more about finance, we will hear that investing is a great idea and a habit to adopt. Letting your money work alone is basically everyone’s dream, but it’s not as easy as it sounds. Otherwise, we would all be in the same boat.

In order to invest in any asset, a person must first have money. In the current situation in which Brazil finds itself, many families are having difficulty to provide the basics, so only a minority are actually able to raise a substantial amount that will make a difference when invested.

When that person gets the amount, another question ends up being raised: where to invest? After all, no one wants to put their savings in a bank that they can’t trust or that doesn’t make much money.

Digital banks have gained increasing prominence in this regard. They have great profit and return on investment deals, which is why they are so sought after. In this sector, there are two banks that tend to stand out. We are talking about Nubank and PicPay, which despite not being a bank either yield interest for those who invest.

It’s hard to say which one is the best, so many people get stuck wondering what to do about it. Let’s assume that the person who is going to invest has a thousand reais, right? So… where to go?

It was seen that the Brazilian Association of Financial Planning (Planejar) made a comparison with this investment in several institutions that generate return on investment. Believe it or not, none of the two companies already mentioned here took first place.

The leader of the ranking ended up being Banco Pan, whose digital account offers the highest net income – 103% of the CDI – after one month. When PicPay was tested, it ended up coming in second, as yours is 102%. Nubank, on the other hand, was a little further behind with only 100% of the CDI available to its customers.

Seeing the little purple one lose to others on this list was a news, as he helped popularize digital banking and was one of the revolutionaries to offer a high CDI profit. For a long time, the Nubank account was the only one to offer 100%, as no other institution could match it.

But some things have changed. Competition was growing. Currently, the account only pays if your money stays there for at least 30 days, which for some people is a very negative thing.

It is also worth remembering that PicPay has also earned more. Until July of this year, the CDI value was 105%, but now it is 102% for balances applied to the Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB).