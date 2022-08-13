Who can make the PIS/PASEP triple withdrawal?

Who will be entitled to the triple PIS/Pasep withdrawal? Check it out here.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Government pays BRL 1,212.00: see who receives

The triple loot PIS (Social integration program) / pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) concerns the 3 different alternatives where the worker can get their values ​​related to the programs. The opportunities are for balances that have been “forgotten”, that is, values ​​that the citizen is entitled to, however, has not yet withdrawn.

It is worth mentioning that none of the 3 opportunities are linked to the 2021 base year salary allowance, as the benefit still does not have any specific forecast of when it will take place.

Who will be entitled to the triple PIS/Pasep withdrawal?

The “forgotten” balances are intended for three benefits, namely: base year 2020 salary allowance, 2019 base year salary allowance and PIS/Pasep quotas. Check the number of workers who will be entitled to the values ​​of each benefit:

PIS/Pasep Quotas – 10 million;

– 10 million; Salary Bonus base year 2020 – 470 thousand;

– 470 thousand; 2019 base year salary bonus – 320 thousand;

There may be cases of people who are entitled to receive amounts from the three benefits and others who can withdraw only one of them.

PIS/Pasep Quotas

This case refers to resources that were credited to the PIS/Pasep fund in the years 1970 and 1988. It is not a salary bonus, as the benefit is only released once to workers authorized to withdraw.

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

Who is entitled?

PIS/Pasep quotas are for workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 4, 1988. private sector how much public servants can be encompassed. If a person entitled has died, his/her legal heirs will be able to withdraw the balance.

How to make the withdrawal?

Workers can withdraw their resources in two ways, namely:

At Caixa branches – Going in person to a bank unit with an official photo ID;

– Going in person to a bank unit with an official photo ID; Through My FGTS – Downloading the app (available for Android and iOS) and transferring the amount to a checking account.

2020 base year salary allowance

The benefit concerns the months worked in 2020. The payment calendar ended in March of this year, however, those who have not yet withdrawn the available resources can do so until the end of this year.

Who is entitled?

Workers who meet these criteria:

Have worked at least 30 days with a formal contract in 2020;

Have received an average salary of up to two minimum wages throughout 2020;

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years, in 2020;

Having had the data duly forwarded by the worker to RAIS (Annual List of Social Information).

If you fall into one of the situations, you can learn more about entitlement to the benefit in the application Digital Work Portfolio.

How to make the withdrawal?

In the case of PIS, the withdrawal can be made in the application of the Cashier or at bank branches.

In the case of Pasep, the withdrawal can be made through the application of the Bank of Brazil or at its agencies.

Nubank will pay BRL 50,000 to the lucky person who answers questions

2019 base year salary bonus

The benefit is aimed at workers who had their contract signed in 2019 and did not withdraw the funds between July 2020 and June 2021, when the allowance was released.

How to make the withdrawal?

In this case, it will be necessary to request the redemption, this can be done in the channels mentioned below:

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.