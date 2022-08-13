Who is Salman Rushdie, author of ‘The Satanic Verses’ targeted in New York City | World

According to news agencies, Sir Rushdie was preparing to give a lecture when a man stormed the stage and attacked him – it is unclear whether the attack was punched or with a knife. The attacker was immediately restrained by people at the scene and then arrested by the police.

Who is Salman Rushdie?

A photo published by the Associated Press shows Rushdie lying on the floor with people around him helping him. A NYPD statement said he apparently suffered a stab wound to the neck.

British born in India still under British control, Rushdie is a well-respected fiction writer, with twelve novels published in several countries – including Brazil. His books often have characters living in specific historical contexts, and the author’s treatment of sensitive political and religious topics has made him the subject of controversy.

One of his main works, the book “Os Versos Satânicos” (Companhia das Letras), published in 1988, was especially controversial for having a character inspired by the Prophet Muhammad portrayed in a way considered offensive by leaders of the Muslim community.

2 of 3 Salman Rushdie in 2015 during an interview — Photo: Eloy Alonso/Reuters Salman Rushdie in 2015 during an interview — Photo: Eloy Alonso/Reuters

The year after it was published, then-leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini, condemned the book and offered a multimillion-dollar reward for the death of Rushdie — who was attempted murder the same year. The author then had to go into hiding under the protection of Scotland Yard, but continued writing.

He has published books such as The Moor’s Last Sigh (1995), Fury (2001) and The Enchantress of Florence (2008) and several essays on social and political topics. He also authored the books Os filho da Meia Noite and Vergonha, prior to the death threat.

In 1998, the government of Iran said it no longer intended to go after Rushdie, but he continued to face threats from Muslim extremists.

3 of 3 Salman Rushdie in June 2018 during a lecture — Photo: Carsten Bundgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters Salman Rushdie in June 2018, during a lecture — Photo: Carsten Bundgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters

In 2007, the writer was knighted by the British Crown for his contributions to literature, becoming Sir Salman Rushdie.