Who receives PIS of up to BRL 1,212 TODAY (12/08)? See PIS TABLE, calendar and who can receive

Payment of PIS 2022 continues to be released to beneficiaries across the country. According to information from Caixa Econômica Federal, the salary bonus was initially paid between the months of February and March of this year, but the Ministry of Labor says that around 500,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS 2022.

In this sense, check out more information about PIS 2022, in addition to PIS table and PIS Calendar.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022?

At first, it is important to note that the payment of PIS is made to workers with a formal contract signed by Caixa Econômica Federal. This means that private sector workers have the possibility to receive program amounts.

According to the rules for receiving the amounts, workers who:

  • They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;
  • They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.
  • They performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020.
  • Have updated data in the registry;

PIS 2022

In 2022, PIS was paid base year 2020, that is, for those who worked in 2020 and met the requirements for receiving the amounts.

