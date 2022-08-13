Who resigned can withdraw?

When can I withdraw the FGTS? Check it out here.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank will have to pay BRL 10,000 after Pix made on stolen cell phone

Firstly, the withdrawal of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) is intended for workers who were fired without just cause. But, despite this, under the current rules, the worker who requests the dismissal loses some important labor rights, such as the withdrawal of the Guarantee Fund.

Thus, the Chamber of Deputies is validating a proposal that allows the worker to resign and withdraw the amounts linked to the FGTS. This proposal concerns Law 1,747/22, by Laercio Oliveira.

Thus, the Bill will be analyzed by the Commissions:

Labour, Administration and Public Service Commission;

Finance and Taxation Commission;

Constitution and Citizenship Commission.

Therefore, if this proposal is approved in the Chamber, the text needs the vote of the Plenary of the Federal Senate, and then it will go to the president’s sanction.

When can I withdraw the FGTS?

Find out in which situations it is possible to withdraw the FGTS:

Dismissal without just cause by the company/employer;

Termination of the agreement between employer and employee;

To buy your own home;

Anniversary withdrawal;

For those who wish to supplement the payment of a property purchased by consortium;

For those who want to complement the payment of financed property;

Termination for termination of contract;

By closing the company;

Termination for mutual fault, that is, employer and employee;

Termination by retirement;

In situations of natural disasters such as windstorms and floods;

In case of suspension equal to or greater than 90 days of a single worker, employed by a class entity;

For workers aged 70 and over;

For workers or dependents with HIV;

For workers or dependents with cancer;

For terminally ill workers or dependents;

Employees with three consecutive years or more without working with a formal contract;

In case of death of the worker, dependents and heirs recognized in court.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.