Who was Anne Heche? Actress made dozens of movies and series, dated Ellen DeGeneres and accused Harvey Weinstein of harassment | Pop & Art

Anne Heche had dozens of works under her belt, including the features “Six Days, Seven Nights”, “Donnie Brasco” and “Prozac Generation”, and the series “Chicago PD: District 21”.

According to the magazine “Variety”, shortly before crashing the car, she had already been involved in another accident in the region. A representative for the actress said she was in “extremely critical condition” after the accident.

Anne Hech suffers a serious accident; remember the career of the actress

Heche became known in the 1980s for playing the twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera “Another World” (1987-1991), work for which she received a Daytime Emmy Award.

Over almost three decades, he acted in films such as “Anything Ready”, “Appearances Can Be Deceiving”, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, “Psycho”, among others.

Among the series that Heche has starred in are “Men in Bunches”, “Masters of Science Fiction” and “Hung”.

The actress was in the cast of some works that should be released soon, such as “What Remains” (already finished, but with no release date scheduled), and “Supercell”, “Chasing Nightmares” and “Wake” (all in the post-production phase). -production).

Two of them should be released between 2022 and 2023: “Wildfire” and “Full Ride”.

1 of 2 Anne Heche arrives at the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California in March 2022 — Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/File Anne Heche arrives at the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., March 2022 — Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Archive

In 1998, Heche was named by People magazine as one of the most beautiful people in the world.

Anne dated presenter Ellen DeGeneres for three years in the decade (between 1997 and 2000). In 1999, the actress announced her desire to marry Ellen, but the romance ended the following year.

In 2001, Heche married cameraman Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon, with whom she had her first child, Homer Heche Laffoon, born in 2002.

In 2009, Heche gave birth to Atlas Heche Tupper, from her relationship with James Tupper. The couple spent 11 years together, separating in 2018.

The actress returned to work just 8 days after the birth of her daughter, to shoot episodes of the series “Hung”.

In September 2001, the actress released her autobiography “Call Me Crazy”, a book she wrote in 6 weeks.

In it, she tells that she was sexually abused and talks about painful memories of the time.

“If I hadn’t been sexually abused as a child, I don’t know if I would have had the strength to stand up to Harvey and many others,” the actress said in 2018, when she reported that she was dropped from a film for refusing to perform oral sex on Harvey Weinstein.

At the time, she said the producer showed her his penis, but the actress managed to escape the room before he touched her.

2 of 2 Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres in June 1997 image — Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/File Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres in June 1997 image — Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/File