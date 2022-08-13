Why did Petrobras (PETR4) rise 7% despite already paid dividends and falling oil? – Money Times

The actions of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) rose in this Friday’s trading session (12), despite already being traded as “ex-dividends”. At closing, the oil company’s ordinary papers, PETR3valued 7.12%, while the preferred ones, PETR4rose 6.46%, according to preliminary data.

In addition, oil was down on Friday. At the same time, oil Brent fell 1.59%, quoted at US$ 98.02 a barrel. WTI (operating in the US) fell 2.51% to US$ 91.97.

On August 28, the state-owned company announced the payment of R$ 6.73 per share in dividends, the first installment being paid on August 31 and the second on September 20. The deadline to get on the Petrobras “dividend train” was August 11.

As of August 12, the share will be traded “ex-dividends”. However, market experts say that the shares receive this title, today, only on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, becoming “ex-dividends” on the New York Stock Exchange, the NYSE, only on Monday (15).

The ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) of Petrobras rose 6.12%, trading at US$ 13.27, around 12:00 pm today.

According to the analyst Mirae AssetPedro Galdi, the flow of foreign investors continues to enter the action, which seeks liquidity.

The analyst also reinforces that the share price remains attractive, in comparison with international peers, and should continue to distribute “excellent level of dividends” in the next two quarters.

