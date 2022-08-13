Wife of Guilherme de Padua suffers threats and vents

The wife of former actor Guilherme de Pádua, Juliana Lacerda, in a sequence of stories on her Instagram account, vented about threats and curses she has been receiving on the Internet since the impact of the documentary Pact Brutal, from HBO Max. The documentary series tells details of the murder of Daniela Perez in 1992.

“Guys, there are so many messages in my direct, but most of these messages are cursing messages. When I want to visualize the good messages, people praying for me, wishing me well, people even advising me because it has been very good for me at this moment, bringing me peace, comfort, because it has not been easy”, reported the makeup artist.

Juliana also revealed that she will not pay attention to the hatred she has been receiving from netizens: “It’s no use entering my direct because I won’t answer these messages and I won’t see them. It will be bad for whoever sends it,” she finished.

Last week, Guilherme de Pádua generated controversy by publishing a video on his youtube channel asking for forgiveness for murdering Glória Perez’s daughter, today from Padua he is a pastor said that making this type of request is not easy and that he has been trying for some years old.