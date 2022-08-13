Willian’s abandonment may encourage Vítor Pereira to trigger a forgotten ‘card up his sleeve’ to face Palmeiras

Coach needs to balance forces between Derby and the decision to place in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil

This Saturday (13th), the Corinthians receives Palmeiras for the Derby valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão is well placed in the competition and a victory will leave them just 3 points behind their rival, who leads the table. However, the coach Vítor Pereira needs to balance the squad, because next Wednesday (17), he has a tough break ahead, when he will try to reverse the 2-0 defeat to Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil.

Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge has three casualties: Maycon, who is recovering from a broken foot, Paulinho, who is no longer part of the plans for 2022, as well as Willian, who has just left Coringão.

Nonetheless, William’s departure could open an opportunity long awaited by Róger Guedes, who becomes an option to make up for the absence of the former number 10 in the Corinthians offensive sector. Guedes likes to play on the left wing and has great chances of being called up as a starter alongside Gustavo Mosquito and Yuri Alberto.

Between the doubts about who to start and the mysteries about how he will equalize the classic with the commitment in the Copa do Brasil, coach Vítor Pereira should send the probable lineup to against Palmeiras: Cássio; Fagner, Bruno Méndez (Balbuena), Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Roni (Du Queiroz), Cantillo and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.