Using a fake news that circulated in several press vehicles this Friday (12) about President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), youtuber Felipe Neto decided to attack the author Gloria Perez on social networks.

On Twitter, the influencer cited an alleged meeting between the chief executive and former actor Guilherme de Pádua, convicted of the death of former actress Daniella Perez, daughter of Gloria. However, such a meeting never took place. Bolsonaro was not even in the same city as Guilherme at the lunch mentioned by the press.

– Glória Perez becomes bolsominia and makes posts in support of the genocidal bastard. Bolsonaro and Micheque meet with Guilherme de Pádua, the murderer of Glória Perez’s daughter. Micheque comments on Glória Perez’s post about her daughter, with a crying face, after the meeting – wrote the youtuber.

After the repercussion of the case and the clarifications that the meeting between Bolsonaro and Guilherme de Pádua did not take place, the influencer deleted the publication from his Twitter account, but made another post claiming that traditional press vehicles would have reported the case.

FAKE NEWS ABOUT MEETING

Amid the rumors, Bolsonaro denied, through his social networks, that he had lunch or even met with Pastor Guilherme de Pádua last Sunday (7), in Belo Horizonte. On the date, the president and his wife, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, attended a morning service at the Lagoinha Baptist Church.

The congregation welcomed Guilherme de Padua in 1999, when he left prison. After the service, there was a lunch to celebrate the 50 years of ministry of Pastor Márcio Valadão, who leads the church. Bolsonaro, however, claimed to have gone to São Paulo, where he watched the game between Palmeiras and Goiás.

– I didn’t even participate in the lunch in Belo Horizonte. The same press had already announced that I was at a steakhouse in SP at the same date and time. Whoever spread the lie already knew the truth, but did not worry about the pain it could cause even Daniella Perez’s family. – highlighted.

Rumors of the alleged meeting emerged after the release of a photo of Guilherme’s current wife, Juliana Lacerda, with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro. Juliana herself, however, denied that she knew Michelle. The statement was corroborated by the President of the Republic.

– The very person involved in this cruel and cowardly crime denies having been present at the event. His wife, who has no involvement with the crime, has already come forward explaining that she doesn’t know Michelle and that, like dozens of women, she lined up to take a picture with the first lady – she continued.

For Bolsonaro, “false information disseminated by the media only exposes their lack of scruples and contempt for people’s pain, treating them as mere tools.” He also added that his “story of struggle” shows the side he has always been on.

