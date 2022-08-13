with Fla, Palmeiras and Athletico, Conmebol discloses semi

Credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Conmebol confirmed this Thursday the days and times of games for the Libertadores semifinals, according to the choices of the broadcasting stations.

The games between Atlhetico and Palmeiras will be broadcast by SBT on open TV and were scheduled for two Tuesdays, always at 9:30 pm: August 30, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, and September 6, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. .

The matches between Vélez Sarsfield and Flamengo will be on two Wednesdays, also at 9:30 pm, exclusive to ESPN, via cable TV or the Star Plus streaming platform. The first leg, on August 31, will be played at José Amalfitani, in Buenos Aires, and the return, on September 7, will be at Maracanã.

The winners will face each other in the Libertadores final, which will take place on October 28, at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Reunions between Libertadores semifinalists

The two knockout matches already have a history of dispute in international competitions. Palmeiras, current Libertadores champions, won the Recopa Sudamericana in March over Athletico, winner of the Sudamericana in 2021. IN the first leg, in Curitiba, there was a 2-2 tie; on the way back, Palmeiras scored 2-0 at Allianz Parque.

The history between Flamengo and Vélez is older: the only playoff between the two took place in 1995, when they faced each other in the first phase of the Supercopa Libertadores, a tournament that brought together only those who had already won the main competition on the continent.

Rubro-Negro won the first leg, in Argentina, by 3 to 2, but the match is best remembered for the aggression of Argentine Zandoná to Edmundo, then a red-negro player. On the way back, Flamengo scored again, 3-0. Flamengo would still pass through Nacional, from Uruguay, and Cruzeiro, but would lose the final to Independiente.