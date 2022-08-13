With letter, Brazil sends message in defense of democracy

posted on 08/12/2022 05:42 / updated 08/12/2022 05:43



(credit: Nelson Almeida/AFP)

The reading of the Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in defense of the Democratic State of Law, yesterday morning, at the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo, in Largo de São Francisco, was a clear message to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and to the supporters that any attempt to disrupt the regime and disrupt the elections — discrediting the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and casting suspicion on the effectiveness and fairness of the process through electronic voting machines — will not be tolerated.

The event replicated the 1977 manifesto, read then by the jurist Goffredo Telles Júnior, against the military dictatorship. At yesterday morning’s act, some of the signatories of the 45-year-old document were present, which gave even greater meaning to the document.

The reading was carried out jointly by the professors of the USP Law School, Eunice de Jesus Prudente, Maria Paula Dallari Bucci, Ana Elisa Liberatore Silva Bechara, vice-director of the institution, and by the signatory of the 1977 letter, the retired minister of the Superior Military Court Flávio Bierrenbach, 82 years old.

The college’s arcades gathered approximately 1,000 guests, but outside, in Largo de São Francisco, a crowd estimated at more than 8,000 people watched the letter being read on screens. At the end of the reading, students led a chorus of “Fora Bolsonaro”, not accompanied by the organizers of the event – which at no time quoted the President of the Republic.

Before the reading, professor Celso Campilongo, director of the college, said that the country continues with threats to the electoral process, “at this moment when we should be living only the party of democracy”. According to him, the competence of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) is unquestionable.

“The competence is exclusive to the TSE, the rest are people without legal competence and without moral competence to interfere in the Brazilian electoral process”, he stressed, adding that “the only force that can say something about the Brazilian electoral process is the power of the voter, is the strength of the Brazilian — and no one else”.

For labor lawyer Roberto Mônaco, 63, one of the creators of the 1977 letter, the emotion of reuniting with colleagues and the renewal of 2022 was one of the most striking factors. “It is the meeting of history with the militant energy of the present. It is this energy that we will need to maintain democracy and the rule of law”, he highlighted.

For the creator of the document and a student in the 1977 class, São Paulo State Attorney Luiz Marrey, 67, “the act was a success and people made their feelings in defense of democracy clear.”

Industry

Shortly before the launch of the letter — which already has more than one million signatories — the Noble Hall of the Faculty of Law received the symbolic launch of the manifesto of civil society entities for democracy. The document, spearheaded by the academic institution and the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp), has the support of entities from various spectrums, such as unions (Central Única dos Trabalhadores/CUT), students (National Union of Students/UNE ), employers (Fiesp and the Brazilian Federation of Banks/Febraban) and class (São Paulo section of the Brazilian Bar Association), among others.

The lawyer and former Minister of Justice of the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government, José Carlos Dias, read the manifesto, which ended with strong applause from those present.