With nearly 40,000 lawsuits, Johnson & Johnson will cancel baby powder production in 2023

THE Johnson & Johnson informed, this Thursday, 11, that it will suspend the production of talc for babies in 2023. The reason is the almost 40 thousand processes that the American company carries. Accusations point out that the product made customers sick with cancer. On the other hand, to circumvent the situation, Johnson & Johnson stated that it will make the transition from the traditional product to a corn starch-based powder, already launched in United States and not Canada. In addition, the company reinforced the safety of the talc-based product. “We are firmly backed by decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirm that Johnson’s baby powder based on talc is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer,” reads a statement from J&J. According to the company, this new procedure to be adopted (transition) will help simplify product offerings, provide sustainable innovation and meet customer needs. In 2020, the American company stopped selling the talc-based product in the US and Canada. However, the move was taken at the same time that J&J received thousands of lawsuits.