with returns, see the likely team against Floresta

Credit: Vitor Castelo/Paysandu

Qualified in advance for the final quadrangular of the Brasileirão Série C, Paysandu ruled out saving players and is going with full force to finish the first phase of the tournament as the team with the best campaign.

The bicolor team has the same score as Mirassol, 33 points, but is behind because it has accumulated fewer victories, nine against ten of the São Paulo opponent.

Coach Márcio Fernandes counts on the return of Thiago Coelho, Igor Carvalho and José Aldo. The trio served suspension in the previous round and should be selected.

The only doubt is in the offensive sector. Serginho can start the match on the bench, but he is also considered to play in midfield or in attack.

In this sense, a probable lineup for Paysandu to face Floresta is composed of: Thiago Coelho; Igor Carvalho, Genílson, Naylhor and Patrick Brey; Mikael, João Vieira (Serginho) and José Aldo; Robinho (Serginho), Marlon and Dalberto.

“It will be a difficult game. The opponent is fighting down there and we are classified”, projected Marlon, striker of the Boogeyman and top scorer of the Brasileirão Série C with 10 goals scored.

“The important thing is to come in concentrated and focused to play another great game at home”, he added.

“Being classified gives us peace of mind to play our game and we know that at home we are strong”, added Marlon.

Paysandu has a return as a defender

Recovering from a blow to the knee, Douglas returned to training with the squad. The defender appears performing physical work, in photos published by Paysandu.

The expectation is that he will be listed by coach Alviceleste, Márcio Fernandes.

That’s because the club has few options for defense after terminating Bruno Leonardo.

The game between Paysandu and Floresta is scheduled to take place this Saturday (13), at 5 pm, at the Banpará Curuzu stadium.