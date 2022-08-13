Without an impasse from the ex, Wanessa Camargo invites herself to BBB23

Much has been said about an invitation from Globo for Wanessa Camargo to be part of the BBB23 box next year throughout the week, but the truth is that the singer made herself available to participate in the attraction. That’s right, she invited herself to be a sister of the biggest reality show in the country, now that she is freed from what held her in the past.

As the column LeoDias reported on May 6th of this year, Wanessa had already declined invitations to BBB, on Globo, and also to A Fazenda, on Record. The reason? Her ex-husband Marcos Buaiz forbade her to link her name to programs like that. Participating in a reality show was always a wish of Zezé and Zilu’s daughter, who saw in these formats a possibility to leverage the singles of her career.

Without the impasse of the father of her children and having made it clear, with all the letters, to Boninho and company her will, she should certainly be among the twenty names of Big Brother Brazil next year. The most recent opportunity missed by the famous was to present a program on the Discovery Home & Health paid channel about fashion, beauty and health, which had to be denied because she always took into account her ex-husband’s opinion and avoided creating friction within House.

Wanessa and Marcos were together for 17 years and are the parents of José Marcus, 10, and João Francisco, 7. She is now dating actor Dado Dolabella, who became the champion of the first edition of A Fazenda.

