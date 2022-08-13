Without Neymar and with two Brazilians, Uefa announces the 15 nominees for ‘Player of the Year’ in Europe

European football’s top entity released the nominees for the ‘Player of the Year’ award for the 2021/22 season; Winner will be announced during the Champions League group stage draw

This Friday (12), the uefaEuropean football’s governing body, released the 15 nominated for the award ‘Player of the Year’ of the 2021/22 season. Among those selected are two Brazilians, but none of them is Neymarshirt number 10 Paris Saint-Germain and gives Brazilian Team.

Of 4th to 15th nominated, all athletes had their respective positions in the awards revealed, while the three remaining names on the list will have their placement announced on the day August 25thwhen the draw for the group stage of the Champions League 2022/23.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Fight for first place the striker Karim Benzema and the goalkeeper Thibaut Courtoisof Real Madridin addition to the sock Kevin De Bruyneof Manchester City.

The only representatives of Brazil on the list were Vinicius Jr.from Real Madrid, in 9thand Fabinhoof Liverpoolin 15th. See below:

4th – Robert Lewandowski ( Bayern Munchen / barcelona /Poland)

5th – Luka Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)

6th – Sadio Mané (Liverpool/Bayern Munich/Senegal)

7th – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt)

8th – Kylian Mbappe ( PSG /France)

9th – Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid/Brazil)

10th – Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands)

11th – Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/Portugal)

12th – Filip Kostić ( Eintracht Frankfurt /Serbia)

13th – Lorenzo Pellegrini ( Pomegranate /Italy)

14th – Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool/England)

15th – Fabinho (Liverpool/Brazil)

The parameters for the nomination of each of the 15 names took into account the performance throughout the season in all competitions – both national and international – by club and national team.

In addition, the first three nominees were voted on by a jury, made up of the clubs that competed in the Champions League group stage, Europa League and Conference League and a group of journalists selected by European Sports Media (ESM).

Jury members chose the top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third. Coaches were not able to vote for players from their own team.

In addition to the ‘Player of the Year’ award, UEFA will also elect the ‘Technician of the Year’ of the season, and there are three candidates: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool). The winner will also be announced in the Champions League draw.