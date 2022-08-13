Without Vargas, Atltico discloses related to the game against Coritiba

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Vargas’ absence at the option of coach Cuca

Coach Cuca called up 23 players for Atltico’s match against Coritiba, this Sunday, at 11 am, at the Couto Pereira stadium, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The great absence from the list of related players is forward Eduardo Vargas, who was left out by choice of coach Cuca.

The Chilean was sent off in the elimination of Atltico in the Copa Libertadores, against Palmeiras, and caused the ire of the fans. Vargas took the Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan in the last minute of the match and ended up getting the red card, being out of contention for penalties (he would be one of the takers). Galo ended up defeated by 6 to 5.

Galo’s football director, Rodrigo Caetano, informed that the player was fined and apologized to the board, technical commission and players.

The conversation between the board, coach and Vargas took place this Thursday. According to Rodrigo Caetano, the striker apologized, said he was ‘hotheaded’ and also spoke to the other members of the Atlético group.

“Just yesterday (Thursday), among so many meetings we had here. It’s important for our fans to know. Cuca and I talked to Vargas about this episode, he apologized himself, he really expressed that he was hot-headed, you know damage he caused. He did the same in front of the other athletes”, revealed Caetano.

Despite admitting the administrative punishment, that is, the fine on Vargas’ salary, the director did not reveal details of the conversation. Caetano stressed the importance of the Chilean for the club, but he expects a better performance from the striker.

“We have an internal regulation here that works. In these specific cases, there is a punishment, it has already been accepted by the athlete, and an administrative punishment at the first moment. Today, he is part of the squad. He was already a very important player at the club , in the conquests, as well as the others. We hope he returns to this level of performance”, he said.

See below the list of Atltico related