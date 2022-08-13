Women’s Favelas Cup 2022 will start this weekend | cup of the favelas

After two years without being held due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Favelas Cup is back. The men’s tournament has already started, and this Saturday (13), at 9 am, the women will get into action at the Centro Esportivo Taça das Favelas Realengo.
Women’s Favelas Cup 2022 will start this Saturday — Photo: Disclosure/Cufa
Organized by Central Única das Favelas (Cufa), the Taça das Favelas began in 2012 and has been a women’s tournament ever since. In eight editions, the competition had six winners: Fallet & Fogueteiro, Cidade de Deus, Barata, Corte Oito, Caixa D’Água and Curral das Éguas. The favelas Corte Oito and Complexo do Alemão were runners-up twice each.
Women’s Favelas Cup champions
- 2019 – Curral das Éguas
- 2018 – Water Box
- 2017 – Eight Cut
- 2016 – Eight Cut
- 2015 – Cockroach
- 2014 – City of God
- 2013 – City of God
- 2012 – Fallet & Rocket
In this first phase, ten favelas face off in an elimination system and the five winners will duel with another 11, which will enter the scene next weekend. Matches were determined by lottery.
The highlight of the round is the duel between the two-time champions of the Favelas Cup: Corte Oito x Cidade de Deus. The match is scheduled for Sunday (14), at 9 am.
Check out the schedule for the first round of the competition:
SCHEDULE OF THE WOMEN’S FAVELS CUP
- 9:00 am: Nova Brasília vs M. Baiana
- 10:20 am: Morro São João vs Vila Cosmorama
- 9:00: Cut Eight x City of God
- 10:20 am: Cockroach x Acari
- 11:40 am: Parque União x Nova Campinas