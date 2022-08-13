Women’s Favelas Cup 2022 will start this weekend | cup of the favelas

After two years without being held due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Favelas Cup is back. The men’s tournament has already started, and this Saturday (13), at 9 am, the women will get into action at the Centro Esportivo Taça das Favelas Realengo.

Women's Favelas Cup 2022 will start this Saturday

Organized by Central Única das Favelas (Cufa), the Taça das Favelas began in 2012 and has been a women’s tournament ever since. In eight editions, the competition had six winners: Fallet & Fogueteiro, Cidade de Deus, Barata, Corte Oito, Caixa D’Água and Curral das Éguas. The favelas Corte Oito and Complexo do Alemão were runners-up twice each.

Women’s Favelas Cup champions

2019 – Curral das Éguas

2018 – Water Box

2017 – Eight Cut

2016 – Eight Cut

2015 – Cockroach

2014 – City of God

2013 – City of God

2012 – Fallet & Rocket

In this first phase, ten favelas face off in an elimination system and the five winners will duel with another 11, which will enter the scene next weekend. Matches were determined by lottery.

The highlight of the round is the duel between the two-time champions of the Favelas Cup: Corte Oito x Cidade de Deus. The match is scheduled for Sunday (14), at 9 am.

Check out the schedule for the first round of the competition:

SCHEDULE OF THE WOMEN’S FAVELS CUP

9:00 am: Nova Brasília vs M. Baiana

10:20 am: Morro São João vs Vila Cosmorama