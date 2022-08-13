Writer Salman Rushdie, stabbed by a man in the US, may lose an eye and is on a ventilator | World

Writer Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed by a man on Friday in an attack, is likely to lose an eye, had the nerves in an arm cut and was shot in the liver, his publicist said. Rushdie was put on a respirator.

Agent Andrew Wylie released a written statement in which he stated that the news is not good.

The novelist has been threatened with death by Iran since 1989 for his writings and was stabbed while on stage at a lecture in New York state, in the United States. After the attack, he was transported by helicopter to a hospital, police said.

Who is Salman Rushdie?

Lecture on artistic freedom

A man ran onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York and attacked Rushdie, 75, as he was being introduced to give a talk on artistic freedom, a witness said.

A state trooper present at the event took the assailant into custody, police said. The suspect has been identified as Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, who purchased a ticket to the event, police said.

“A man jumped onto the stage from I don’t know where and started what felt like a blow to the chest, repeated blows to the chest and neck,” said Bradley Fisher, who was in the audience. “People were screaming and screaming and gasping.”

US Police: 24-year-old stabbed Salman Rushdie

The perpetrator fell to the ground when the man attacked him, and was then surrounded by a small group of people who suspended his legs, apparently to send more blood to his upper body. The attacker was contained, according to a witness who attended the lecture and asked not to be named.

Threats by ‘The Satanic Verses’

Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim family, faced death threats for his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses”, which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages. The novel was banned in many countries with large Muslim populations after its publication in 1988.

A year later, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, urging Muslims to kill the novelist for blasphemy.

Rushdie went into hiding for many years. The Iranian government said in 1998 that it would no longer support the fatwa, and Rushdie has been living relatively openly in recent years.

Iranian organizations, however, raised a multimillion dollar reward for Rushdie’s murder. And Khomeini’s successor as supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in 2017 that the fatwa was still valid.

Rushdie published a memoir about his life after the fatwa called “Joseph Anton”, the pseudonym he used while under police protection. His second book “Midnight’s Children” is an allegory of fantastical realism that takes place during the partition of India in 1947 and won the Booker Prize. His new novel “Victory City” is due to be published in February.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement he was shocked Rushdie had been “stabbed while exercising a right we should never stop defending”.

Rushdie was at the Chautauqua Institution to participate in a debate on the United States as an asylum for writers and artists in exile and “as a home of freedom for creative expression,” according to the institution’s website.

There were no obvious security checks at the site, and officials only checked tickets for those present at the entrance, said the witness who was at the scene. The Chautauqua Institution declined to comment on security measures.

Rushdie became a US citizen in 2016 and lives in New York City.