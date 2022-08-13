Xiaomi announces humanoid robot that detects emotions; see images

THE Xiaomi presented, this Thursday (11), the CyberOne, a humanoid robot that detects emotions, has enhanced vision and can assemble 3D reconstructions of the real world.

The robot measures 177 cm, weighs 52 kg, has a wingspan of 168 cm and can lift up to 1.5 kg with a single arm. According to the Chinese giant, compared to other quadrupedal robots, CyberOne is “mechanically more complex”, as it has more powerful motors, offers more degrees of freedom and more complex bipedal control algorithms.

To build the part, Xiaomi developed a high-powered motor that weighs just 500g and has a rated output torque of up to 30Nm for the upper limb joint motor. The hip joint motor is also capable of reaching an instantaneous peak torque of up to 300 Nm.

I was both nervous and thrilled to interact with him on stage. What did you think of his performance tonight? #CyberOne pic.twitter.com/Je1eXDYEGR — leijun (@leijun) August 11, 2022

With the specifications, the robot reaches a 0.5ms real-time response speed. This time allows, according to the company, to simulate human movements with great precision.

“With AI at its core and a full-size humanoid structure as its vessel, this is an exploration of the possibilities of Xiaomi’s future technology ecosystem and a new breakthrough for the company,” said Lei Jun, Founder, President and CEO of Xiaomi. Group

detecting emotions

Xiaomi explained that to interact with the world, CyberOne is equipped with an environment semantic recognition engine that allows identification of 85 environmental sounds and 45 classifications of human emotions.

Because of that, the robot can detect if a person is happy or sadand in the second case it even has commands to comfort the user.

The China tech company’s idea is to grow and connect its ecosystem. CyberOne will even have interaction with CyberDog, a robot dog announced last year.

Several companies have bet on the robotics market, which should be the solution to several human problems. Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, had already announced its robot project last year. “We think that intelligent robots will definitely be a part of people’s lives in the future,” Lei Jun prophesied.