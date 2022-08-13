Young man says he spent R$9,000 after taking zolpidem; understand what the drug is and the risks | Health

The story of a young man who said he bought two travel packages to Buenos Aires, Argentina, totaling R$9,000, after taking zolpidem . “I took zolpidem, had hallucinations and bought two travel packages,” the young man reported in a conversation with the package seller.

Zolpidem is a safe drug that induces sleep, indicated for the occasional treatment of insomnia. To buy it is necessary to have a prescription.

“The person has a lowered level of consciousness and ends up falling asleep more easily [depois de tomar o medicamento]”, explains psychiatrist Henrique Bottura, clinical director of the Instituto de Psiquiatria Paulista.

However, the drug has some characteristics that are important and that we do not always take into account. One of them is sleepwalking – the person sleepwalks around the house and does not remember what they did.

“The medicine shouldn’t be demonized, but there are some dangers. The person can eat out of hours, clean the house, drive around town, send messages and not remember. A side effect that is not that rare and is potentially dangerous”explains psychiatrist Daniel Barros.

According to Barros, in the United States there are thousands of emergencies related to the use of zolpidem, not only because of the side effect of sedation, but also because of accidents that can happen in these episodes of sleepwalking induced by the drug.

The drug leaflet also makes this alert: “this medication may cause sleepwalking or other unusual behaviors (sleeping while driving, eating, making a phone call, or having sex) while you are not fully awake […] The next morning, you may not remember what you did overnight.“.

Regarding the case of the young man who bought the travel packages, the experts interviewed by g1 explain that it is possible.

“You need to take the medicine and not get out of bed anymore. Some people are sensitive, there are people who take it and go to the bakery and this is dangerous, because the medicine can have an effect. If the person is driving, he can crash the car. The patient can also do something and regret it later.you can talk in your sleep, walk in your sleep”, completes psychiatrist Amilton dos Santos Júnior, professor at the Department of Psychiatry at Unicamp’s Faculty of Medical Sciences.

What is the correct way to take the medicine?

According to the package insert, zolpidem can cause anterograde amnesia (loss of memory for events that happened shortly after taking the drug)which usually occurs a few hours after administration.

Therefore, the ideal is to take the medicine right before bed. “It has a reasonably quick effect. It is recommended to take it before going to bed or in bed.. You will not take it and pass out, but as in some cases amnesia can occur, the ideal is to take it while lying down”, guides Bottura.

And no taking during the day or treating zolpidem as an anxiolytic. “It is a sleep inducer and should not be used during the day, it is to be used at night, with the person already lying down”, reinforces the professor of the Department of Psychiatry of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Unicamp.

The medicine should also not be mixed with alcohol, marijuana or other sleep aids.

Can Zolpidem Cause Addiction?

Yup. The risk of dependence increases with dose and duration of treatment. It is worth remembering that zolpidem is not a treatment for insomnia and its use must not exceed a period of four weeksaccording to the leaflet.

“Zolpidem came as a solution for drugs such as rivotril, lexotan, which we already knew had the potential for dependence. It came as an alternative, which would not have a risk of dependence. But in practice it is not quite like that. It also causes dependence and has been indiscriminately. It is not as innocent a medicine as once thought”, says the psychiatrist and clinical director of the Instituto de Psiquiatria Paulista.

Furthermore, The use of the drug should only be done with a doctor’s prescriptionwhich will indicate the dose and duration.

Medication should not be the 1st treatment option

Despite inducing sleep, zolpidem should not be the first treatment option for insomnia.

Amilton dos Santos Júnior explains that, before using the drug, the person needs to change habits and try to treat insomnia with non-pharmacological measuressuch as sleep hygiene, not consuming products with caffeine, not using screens before bed.

“Eventually, zolpidem can be an interesting drug, which helps in the process of treating insomnia. But the ideal is that the baseline condition is treated so that this drug does not need to be maintained in the long term”, guides Henrique Bottura.