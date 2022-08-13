Your Brain Gets Older When You Have These 3 Drinks

Recent research has shown how some foods and 3 drinks in particular can be bad for your mental health. They help to “age” the brain much faster.

See too: How to workout the mind? Discover 6 brain exercises

Check out what they are:

1 – Soda

A 2017 study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia found that soda was associated with accelerated brain aging and that participants who drank at least one soda every day experienced higher instances of decreased brain volume.

2 – Soda without sugar

After reading about the effects drinking soda can have on your brain’s aging process, your gut reaction might be to assume that diet soda is a better option. Unfortunately, research has also found a connection between diet soda and brain health.

3 – Alcohol

Current research is conflicting. Some of the world’s longest-lived people, who reside in regions known as the Blue Zone, drink a glass of red wine regularly and are known to have almost no cases of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

But recent research from 2022 shows that just one or two drinks a day can negatively affect your brain. According to a study published in Nature, drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol was found to reduce white and gray matter, which are parts of the brain responsible for different cognitive functions.

Food and mental health

It can be said that everything that helps the body to improve, helps the brain too. It is no wonder that the more we take care of our health, the more willingness and desire we feel to perform the various daily activities. The brain needs an immense amount of energy and nutrients to connect the myriad terminals of the neural network. So no one wants to have a slow, lazy, and disease-prone mind.

Foods that are bad for the health of the mind

If everything that is good for the body improves reasoning, the opposite is also true. The most harmful foods for the body directly affect the quality of the mind.

In this way, we can say that the following foods harm the brain:

– Sausages;

– Industrialized;

– Products with high sodium content;

– Trans fat;

– Excessive saturated fat;

– Chronic and exaggerated use of alcohol;

– Processed sugars;

– Too many sweets;

– Stimulants, such as caffeine, in excess;

– Shoyu sauce;

– Ice cream.

Foods that can be good for your head

On the other hand, to have a mental health up to date, a balanced diet is a great help. Ingest more fruits, vegetables, vegetables, nuts, almonds, fish meats rich in omega 3 and several others.

In addition, it is very important to quit smoking (stop smoking), reduce alcohol consumption and exercise. The practice of physical activity is extremely beneficial for the action of people’s brain and mind.

Therefore, there is no secret, the way is to align a healthier routine to win. The brain and body will thank you immensely for this.