40 games to enjoy in local co-op

There are plenty of great titles to play on PS Plus Extra, with many offering immersive single-player experiences. However, sometimes it’s even more fun to hang out with friends in relaxed co-op play, isn’t it?

With that in mind, we’ve put together a generous list of 40 PS Plus Extra games for you to enjoy in local co-op. Luckily, the amount of indie titles and AAAs currently available in the catalog in this category is huge. Check the names below!

40 PS Plus Extra local co-op games for you to enjoy

To make your life easier, each of the PS Plus Extra titles below will have their respective PS Store links. To play them, it’s very simple: just access the platform’s website, log into an account with the service active and download them!

Human Fall Flat (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Moving Out (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Portal Knights (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Terraria (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Overcooked 2 (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Enter the Gungeon (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Magicka 2 (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Victor Vran Overkill Edition (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Alienation (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Children Of Morta (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

How To Survive 2 (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Death Squared (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Fury Unleashed (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Vikings: Wolves Of Midgard (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Darksiders: Genesis (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Knack (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS Store link) — Until two players

Brawlout (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Child of Light (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

GRIP (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Hotshot Racing (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

NidHogg 2 (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Pile Up! Box By Box (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Resogun (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Sundered (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS Store link) — Up to 5 players

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS Store link) — Up to 5 players

Towerfall Ascension (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Tricky Towers (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Trials Rising (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Tetris Effect: Connected (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Trials Fusion (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players

What do you think of the PS Plus Extra local co-op game list? Comment below!