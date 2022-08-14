40 games to enjoy in local co-op

There are plenty of great titles to play on PS Plus Extra, with many offering immersive single-player experiences. However, sometimes it’s even more fun to hang out with friends in relaxed co-op play, isn’t it?
With that in mind, we’ve put together a generous list of 40 PS Plus Extra games for you to enjoy in local co-op. Luckily, the amount of indie titles and AAAs currently available in the catalog in this category is huge. Check the names below!
40 PS Plus Extra local co-op games for you to enjoy
To make your life easier, each of the PS Plus Extra titles below will have their respective PS Store links. To play them, it’s very simple: just access the platform’s website, log into an account with the service active and download them!
- Human Fall Flat (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Moving Out (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Portal Knights (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Terraria (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Overcooked 2 (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Enter the Gungeon (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Magicka 2 (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Alienation (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Children Of Morta (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- How To Survive 2 (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Death Squared (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Fury Unleashed (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Vikings: Wolves Of Midgard (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Darksiders: Genesis (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Knack (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS Store link) — Until two players
- Brawlout (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Child of Light (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- GRIP (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Hotshot Racing (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- NidHogg 2 (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Pile Up! Box By Box (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Resogun (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Sundered (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS Store link) — Up to 5 players
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS Store link) — Up to 5 players
- Towerfall Ascension (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Tricky Towers (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Trials Rising (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor — Martyr (PS Store link) — Up to 2 players
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Tetris Effect: Connected (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Trials Fusion (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS Store link) — Up to 4 players
