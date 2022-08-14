5 best cars under R$100,000 to buy in Brazil in 2022

Check out which are the most suitable cars for people who have up to R$ 100 thousand to spend. The list includes the most critically acclaimed models and accepted by national consumers.

See too: THESE cars were rejected in the past and are now the object of desire

Best cars under R$100,000 in Brazil

1 – VW Saveiro Robust CS 1.6 Flex (R$ 88,470)

For those who like the world of pickup trucks, the VW Saveiro is one of the interesting options that the Brazilian market has. The cargo compartment has a capacity of 924 liters and the price does not reach R$ 90 thousand.

In this version, Saveiro has a 1.6-liter engine with 16 valves and Flex propulsion. Its power is 116 hp. It comes standard with ABS brakes in EBD, air conditioning, knife key, power steering and emergency braking alert.

2 – Chevrolet Onix Plus 1.0 Turbo AT (R$94,950)

Within the sedans, the Onix Plus is one of the most recommended cars for up to R$100,000. Its new model was announced in 2019 and has always been at the top of Brazilian sales. This demonstrates that it is a very reliable car. The trunk has an internal space of 469 liters and the engine is 1.0 turbo.

3 – Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 Flex MT (R$ 96,290)

If your dream is to conquer a zero km SUV, perhaps the Fiat Pulse is the most viable option on the market. The Drive version costs BRL 96,000 and has a 1.3-liter engine with 107 horsepower. The transmission is manual and it has a multimedia center and other comfort items.

4 – Hyundai HB20 Comfort 1.0 TGDI AT (R$ 99,890)

What about the most beloved hatch in Brazil? The new HB20 is more stylish than ever and with less than R$ 100 thousand you can have the Comfort version, full of options and with an AT turbo engine.

5 – Peugeot 208 Allure 1.6 Flex (R$ 99,990)

If what you want is a good car and one that still has elegance to give and sell, the Peugeot 208 should make your list. With less than R$100,000 you can take the Allure version home, with an AT 1.6 engine with 118 hp.