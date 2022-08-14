5 news from Atlético-MG today that rocked (13/08)

Credit: Getty Images and Atlético-MG

Atletico-MG lineup against Coritiba in the Brasileirão

Cuca has practically all the players available for the match against Coritiba, scheduled for this Sunday, in Curitiba. The only absence is Eduardo Vargas, who the coach himself decided not to list. Apparently, still a remnant of the red card played by the Chilean, in Libertadores.

Atlético’s probable lineup against Coritiba is as follows: Athletic: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Rubens); Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir, Keno and Hulk.

Atlético do not rule out the signing of a new midfielder

According to information from Thiago Fernandes, Atlético is still negotiating for Rafinha Alcântara. Outside of PSG’s plans, the Brazilian entered Galo’s sights and negotiations continue between today and tomorrow. With the short time, the setting will take place in the next few hours

“Atlético are still evaluating the signing of Rafinha, who belongs to PSG. Any situation will be defined this weekend, as it can be announced until Monday”, said Thiago during ‘Donos da Bola MG’.

De la Cruz defines future

A target for Atlético and other Brazilian teams, De la Cruz has given indications that he will renew his contract with River Plate. Everything is due to the midfielder’s gratitude to the Argentine club.

“De la Cruz will renew out of gratitude to River Plate, to leave only if there is financial compensation for the club. River will not be free”, said Jorge Nicola.

Russian club wants to take Rubens

According to information from Rádio 98, the Moscow Spartakgives Russia, presented a proposal for the hiring of Rubens. The values ​​would be around 7 million euros (about R$ 36 million reais). At first, Galo does not intend to give up any athlete until the end of the year.

drop in revenue

Eliminated early in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, Atlético will have a big loss. According to Ge.com, the decrease will be 48.5% compared to last season, when it accumulated more than BRL 150 million in prize money.