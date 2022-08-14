5 news that shook cryptocurrencies this week – Money Times

Some of the events in the world of cryptocurrencies gained greater prominence among users and enthusiasts of this market.

Check out the five most read news stories below. Crypto Times between the 6th and 12th of August:

5th place – Ethereum: “The Merge” is implemented in last test network; ETH rises more than 10%

developers of Ethereum (ETH) ran the third and final test of the “The Merge” update on a testnet, this time Goerli.

The implementation in Goerli is the final step before “The Merge” is implemented in the blockchain network main. One of the main changes will be the transition from the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS).

Check out the details on the implementation of “The Merge” in Goerli.

4th place – Bitcoin could break $24K tomorrow; “It depends on the Fed’s speech”, says analyst

O Bitcoin (BTC) headed to close Tuesday (9) on a daily drop of more than 2%, trying to hold the $23K support.

For André Franco, chief analyst at the Bitcoin MarketBitcoin could still exceed $ 24,000 in a scenario where US inflation data, released on Wednesday morning (10), are in line with expectations or even better.

Learn more about the cryptocurrency market close on Tuesday.

🏆 3rd place – PicPay launches crypto exchange and announces its own stablecoin

O PicPaya payments application, announced this Wednesday (10) that it now allows you to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies, in its first foray into the cryptocurrency market and web3.

The company launches its cryptocurrency exchangewhich will allow trading with Bitcoin and Ether, the two largest digital currencies in the world, as well as USDP, a stablecoin dollar-backed certificate issued by Paxos.

See the details of the news announced by PicPay.

🏆 2nd place – 5 cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on, according to Atom SA analyst

As with the stock market, the negative variation of cryptocurrencies is a reflection of threats of financial crises, especially in countries such as United Stateswhich recently raised interest rates to curb inflation.

For Matheus Cavalcanti, specialist and head of crypto at Atom, knowing how to operate correctly, the crisis is also an opportunity for profit.

Check out which were the 5 cryptocurrencies pointed out by the expert.

🏆 1st place – Ethereum can get close to zero; Bored Apes, Cryptopunks and famous NFTs collections too

One of the most talked about topics in the crypto market this week was about the potential “fork” to keep the Ethereum network blockchain working with the proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm. This fork is a copy of the original blockchain – which will continue to follow in parallel after The Merge update.

It is from this perspective that users see a scenario where the Ethereum PoW network (forked) will bring crypto assets such as uniswap, HahaEthereum itself and all famous collections of NFTs close to zero.

Understand why Ethereum and NFT collections can reach zero.

