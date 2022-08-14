A new virus has been detected in China. Should You Worry About Langya Henipavirus?

Translated by Julio Batista

Allen Cheng’s original for The Conversation

It is related to the Hendra and Nipah viruses, which cause disease in humans. However, there’s a lot we don’t know about the new virus — known as LayV — including whether it spreads from human to human. Here’s what we know so far.

How sick are people getting?

Researchers in China first detected this new virus as part of routine surveillance in people with fever who have reported recent contact with animals. Once the virus was identified, the researchers looked for the virus in other people.

Reported symptoms appear to be mostly mild – fever, fatigue, cough, loss of appetite, muscle aches, nausea and headache – although we don’t know how long the patients were unwell.

A smaller proportion had potentially more serious complications, including pneumonia and liver and kidney function abnormalities. However, the severity of these abnormalities, the need for hospitalization, and whether any cases were fatal were not reported.

Where did this virus come from?

The authors also investigated whether domestic or wild animals could have been the source of the virus. While they found a small number of goats and dogs that may have been infected with the virus in the past, there was more direct evidence that a significant proportion of wild shrews were harboring the virus.

This suggests that humans may have contracted the virus from wild shrews.

Does this virus really cause this disease?

The researchers used a modern technique known as metagenomic analysis to find this new virus. Researchers sequence all genetic material and discard “known” sequences (e.g. human DNA) to look for “unknown” sequences that could represent a new virus.

This raises the question of how scientists can tell whether a particular virus causes disease.

Traditionally, we use “Koch’s postulates” to determine whether a particular microorganism causes disease:

should be found in people with the disease and not in healthy people

must be able to be isolated from people with the disease

the virus isolated from people with the disease must cause the disease if given to a healthy person (or animal)

it must be able to be re-isolated from the healthy person after getting sick.

The authors acknowledge that this new virus does not yet meet these criteria, and the relevance of these criteria in the modern era has been questioned. However, the authors say they found no other cause of illness in 26 people, with evidence that the immune systems of 14 people responded to the virus and people who were sicker had more virus.

What can we learn from related viruses?

This new virus appears to be a close cousin of two other viruses that are significant in humans: the Nipah virus and the Hendra virus. This family of viruses was the inspiration for the fictional MEV-1 virus in the movie Contagion.

The Hendra virus was first reported in Queensland, Australia in 1994, when it caused the deaths of 14 horses and the Vic Rail trainer.

Many outbreaks in horses have been reported in Queensland and northern New South Wales since then, and are generally believed to be due to “crossed-over” infections from flying foxes.

In total, seven human cases of Hendra virus have been reported in Australia (mostly veterinarians working with sick horses), including four deaths.

The Nipah virus is most significant globally, with outbreaks frequently reported in Bangladesh.

The severity of the infection can range from very mild to fatal encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

The first outbreak in Malaysia and Singapore was reported in people who had close contact with pigs. However, the most recent outbreaks are believed to have occurred due to food contaminated with urine or saliva from infected bats.

Significantly, the Nipah virus appears to be transmitted from person to person, primarily among household contacts.

What do we need to find out next?

Little is known about this new virus, and the currently reported cases are likely to be the tip of the iceberg.

At this stage, there is no indication that the virus can spread from human to human.

More work is needed to determine how severe the infection might be, how it spreads and how widespread it might be in China and the region.

Allen Cheng is Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Monash University.