Abel Ferreira cites the example of São Paulo and asks for feet on the ground in Palmeiras

Credit: Cesar Greco/Ag.Palmeiras

Palmeiras won the classic against Corinthians 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. With the result, Verdão opened nine points for the rival in the leaderboard. And even if other competitors win, you can end the round with a seven advantage to the second place.

In a press conference after the Derby, coach Abel Ferreira insisted on curbing the excitement for the advantage. In addition, the coach demanded a focus on excellence of work and highlighted that Palmeiras has not yet achieved anything.

“I want to lower this excitement now because you who are here today saying that we are the best. But then tomorrow you don’t win a game they’ll say it’s crap. Let’s keep our focus. We have to keep focused on the excellence of the work that Palmeiras does and continue on our way because we won absolutely nothing. We are a very competitive team, we play our way, and that’s what we want, to respect all opponents with courage. My players deserve to play in full stadiums, they were able to impose our game, defend when we had to defend, have the ball when we had to. We were a very competitive team, smart and fair winners”, said Abel Ferreira.

Also at the press conference, Abel Ferreira even mentioned the demise of São Paulo in the 2020 Brasileirão as an example. The Portuguese commander of Verdão recalled that the Tricolor came to open an advantage in the lead, but lost the title.

“It’s one game at a time. In football everything is possible when you believe. What we have to do is continue with that consistency. That’s what I ask players and we’re going to do in the next games, play to win. I remember that when I arrived in Brazil, I don’t know if it was São Paulo that was shooting, I don’t know how many points, however, in the end they lost. Brazilian football is very competitive, each game is a treble. What we couldn’t do was not play our way, for example. That’s what I asked for. We will continue to be very focused within each department of the club, on the excellence of the work they do“, said.

Palmeiras returns to the field next Sunday, the 21st, to face Flamengo at Allianz Parque, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão Serie A. The game is initially scheduled to start at 16:00 (Brasília time).