Abel makes an analogy with oranges to explain a good phase

Palmeiras had a perfect week. As captain Gustavo Gómez himself recognized, the victory in yesterday’s classic, against Corinthians, by 1-0, highlights the good phase of Palmeiras, who last Wednesday beat Atlético-MG on penalties and advanced to the semifinals of the Liberators.

Leader of the Brasileirão and nine points from rival Corinthians after the triumph, Palmeiras took advantage of a mistake by Fagner and scored a goal on the counterattack to add three more points. Defensive solidity was also an important piece and subject for Abel Ferreira after the game. The Portuguese coach made an analogy with the juice of oranges — or juice, as is usual in Portugal — to explain the team’s performance and good phase.

“The way we defend and attack has a lot to do with the commitment of our players in terms of what the team’s collective idea is. It has nothing to do with Rocha, with Weverton. We attack everyone, we defend everyone. I don’t see the things in an isolated way, I see things collectively. And, as a collective, we have to help each other. I run for you, you run for me”, began the coach, before amending.

“The numbers are there, they are the result of hard work. For me, playing good football is performing well. I don’t like to go to the supermarket to buy beautiful oranges, then they open and there is no juice. And, curiously, those that give more juice often are those who have the worst shell. I want that, performance. For me, playing football is having performance”, he added.

Curiously, when citing the orange peel, the coach ends up referring to one of the main characteristics of the team, pointed out as ‘cascudo’ because of a mental strength that has already guaranteed two consecutive Libertadores titles and leaves the team alive for the dispute for a third continental title — Palmeiras will face Athletico-PR in the semifinals.

But Abel Ferreira’s main idea when he made the orange juice analogy was not to highlight the mental strength of the team, per se. The coach proposed, on account, a debate on what it is to play well, or beautiful, in Brazilian football.

He started talking about it when he was asked about Mayke’s presence in the starting lineup and Palmeiras’ defensive solidity, even with changes in the back line. Abel questioned journalists about who had the best attack and hinted that he is not necessarily concerned with the label of best football.

In the coach’s view, what matters is performance. Current leader of the Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras has the best campaign, the best attack (37 goals) and the best defense (14 goals conceded) in the national competition. In addition, the team has not lost as a visitor (seven wins and four draws).

“Depends on which side you want to look [disse o técnico ao ser perguntado sobre a solidez defensiva, retrucando com a questão sobre quem tinha o melhor ataque]. I would like to know specifically what the team that plays the best football means. I would like you, journalists, commentators, to say to me: what does the team that plays the best football mean? Is it who is in first, who scores more goals, who suffers less, has more possession, less? What does that mean? I would like to know, I like to learn”, he asked.

Yesterday, against Corinthians, Alviverde had a more intelligent and tactical performance than with technical brilliance and great offensive actions. It is worth noting that Palmeiras came from a decision on Wednesday, in which they played for more than 60 minutes with one less player against Galo, and were without Gustavo Scarpa. The alvinegro rival, on the other hand, had played on Tuesday.

“I’m here to test my limits, my players are also here to test their limits. I don’t know what their limit is, but the players that came in did very well. And that’s what they have to understand, we’re all one . The team has a very strong commitment to our idea of ​​the game. This is our strength. This team has performance and a very strong team spirit, thanks to the character of these players.”