Abel shares the merits of Palmeiras’ victory and praises Wesley and Gabriel Menino | palm trees

Gabriel Menino and Wesley, for example, came off the bench in the second half of the Derby and performed well. The striker was the protagonist with a good participation in the goal that set the score at 1-0.

– Some of you criticized (Wesley), and that’s football. We’re not always going to be at our best. Wesley started well and participated directly in the goal situation. For a few weeks now, people here like to single out and pinpoint a culprit. In football we are all, but you here like to get one. Congratulations to him, he has a lot of potential when he is focused, serious, plays less and is more responsible. Now that he is going to be a father, I believe this will help him to be a better player – said Abel Ferreira.

See Abel Ferreira’s press conference after Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras

– We have been working on a day-to-day basis, nobody is more demanding than me. I know I can help Palmeiras. If I start badly, sometimes I start well… It’s about continuing to work and doing what we’ve been doing to stay focused and keep winning,” said Wesley.

Because of the team’s wear against Atlético-MG, on Wednesday, Abel Ferreira scheduled changes in the team, before and after the confrontation. In the starting lineup, Mayke took the place of Marcos Rocha, while López inherited the vacancy of Scarpa, preserved.

Best moments of Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Wesley, who came on for Rony, received a pass from Dudu and advanced on the left side until he passed to Piquerez. The Uruguayan crossed in the direction of López, but Roni deflected it against his own goal. Gabriel Menino took the place of Raphael Veiga and maintained the good level of recent performances.

– Gabriel Menino is getting better, more confident, more attentive and more intelligent in the tactical part – praised Abel Ferreira.

Gabriel Menino is today the first option for the vacancies of Danilo and Zé Rafael. He has 29 matches in 2022, 11 of which as a starter, and two goals scored. Wesley has 41 games in the year (14 as a starter) and has also scored twice – he is an alternative to the left side of the Palmeiras attack.

The sequence of important games made Abel Ferreira preserve some holders and rotate the squad in the last rounds. But, for the confrontation against Flamengo, next Sunday, the tendency is for Abel Ferreira to have maximum strength at his disposal. Verdão leads the Brasileirão with 48 points.

