Abel values ​​Palmeiras’ intelligence and secures euphoria: “We didn’t win anything” | palm trees

Palmeiras beat Corinthians 1-0, this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, and opened nine points in the lead of the Brazilian Championship. At the press conference, however, Abel Ferreira insisted on avoiding any euphoria.

In conversation with journalists, the coach made a point of praising the intelligence and courage of his squad for their performance in the Derby in Itaquera. But he stressed: “we have not gained anything.”

– I want to lower this excitement because you are here today saying that we are the best and tomorrow you don’t win a game you will say it sucks. Let’s keep our focus…- said the Portuguese in his first answer.

– We have to keep focused on the excellence of the work that Palmeiras does and continue on our way because we won absolutely nothing. We are a very competitive team, we play our way, and that’s what we want, to respect all opponents with courage. My players deserve to play in full stadiums, they were able to impose our game, defend when we had to defend, have the ball when we had to. We were a very competitive team, smart and fair winners – he added.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

More news from palm trees:

+ Performances: see player ratings

1 of 1 Abel Ferreira in Corinthians vs Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Abel Ferreira in Corinthians vs Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In this Saturday’s Derby, Abel Ferreira decided to climb Verdão with Mayke in the place of Marcos Rocha. Another change was the entry of López in place of Gustavo Scarpa, preserved. The goal from Palmeiras was scored in the second stage, in a move in which Roni scored against it after a move by Wesley and Piquerez.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

– Corinthians is a great rival, has great players and very well coached by Vítor Pereira. A very balanced first half, but what impressed me the most was the courage to come to the opponent’s house and discuss the result. I demand that everyone can give the best they can and should. That’s what happened here today, a team with courage, character, personality, calmly, often leaving under pressure. We were able to impose our game in many moments of the game.

Best moments of Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Palmeiras’ victory in Itaquera made the alviverde squad finish the 2022 season with 100% success against Corinthians. In the Brasileirão, the team now has 48 points and has a nine advantage over the rival.

With the games on Sunday, the difference can drop to a maximum of seven points, in case Fluminense wins against Internacional, in Porto Alegre.

– It’s one game at a time. In football everything is possible when you believe. What we have to do is continue with that consistency. That’s what I ask players and we’re going to do in the next games, play to win. I remember that when I arrived in Brazil, I don’t know if it was São Paulo that was shooting I don’t know how many points and in the end it lost. Brazilian football is very competitive, each game is a treble. What we couldn’t do was not play our way. That’s what I asked for. We will continue to be very focused within each department of the club, on the excellence of the work they do.

🎧 Listen to the ge Palmeiras podcast🎧

“A good customer is a loyal customer”, celebrates Bocca | The Voice of the Crowd