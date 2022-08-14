Actor remembers son’s death after taking Ayahuasca

Actor Nizo Neto recalls psychotic break and son’s death after taking Ayahuasca (Photo: Disclosure/Globo)

The actor Nizo Neto remembered the sad loss of her son, Rian Britowho was found dead at the age of 26 on a beach in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. According to him, his son changed and had a psychotic break after taking several doses of Ayahuasca tea, a plant used in indigenous medicine, which causes hallucinations.

“My son took Ayahuasca, a few doses, and had a psychotic break”, began in an excerpt from the interview with the “Bac Cast” podcast, shared on his social networks. “He was looking for a spiritual way to deal with a love loss he had and started taking it. By the third or fourth dose, he lost it. He didn’t want to eat anymore. He said that if he were going to eat he would be betraying God.”

“I said: ‘come here, what betrayal is this?’ He would come with a crazy conversation, with a conversation that no one understood, and we really saw that there was something very strange happening. He started to lose too much weight. A 1.80m guy weighing 50 kilos. Totally anorexic and with the skin already grayed out,” he continued. Concerned about his son’s condition, he decided to commit him to a psychiatric clinic.

“They are very serious in this clinic and they study substances. They said: ‘if he took Ayahuasca, this crisis he’s having… this is classic, it’s a very serious thing, kind of a path of no return'”, recalled the actor. , who is the son of the comedian Chico Anysio (1931-2012). In the excerpt from the interview, he also revealed that he received criticism for treating Ayahuasca like a drug:

“People are very offended when they call it a drug, but there are people who take Ayahuasca and get along very well. I hear reports of people who took and cured depression, quit drugs and alcoholism. I’ll never take it again’. There are people who say: ‘I took it and nothing happened'”, he pondered.

“The big problem with this is that there’s no way to detect if the person has any psychiatric predisposition. My son was absolutely normal, he didn’t show anything. Grandchild. “This is not an isolated case because I have received several reports from parents saying that the same thing happened to their children, who developed schizophrenia, committed suicide.”

Rian Brito disappeared on January 23 and his body was found days later in the sand of Praia de Flecheiras, in the Restinga de Jurubatiba National Park, in Quissamã, in the North of Fluminense, already in an advanced state of decomposition. The autopsy exam indicated that the cause of death would have been drowning.