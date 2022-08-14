Adriana Bombom recalls Dudu Nobre’s betrayal: ‘I was already suspicious’ | celebrities



Adriana Bombom remembers when she was betrayed by Dudu Nobre – Reproduction / Instagram

Published 08/13/2022 20:57 | Updated 08/13/2022 20:57

Rio – Adriana Bombom recalled the end of her marriage to singer Dudu Nobre, in an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, led by Sérgio Mallandro and Renato Rabello. During the chat, the actress gave details about how she discovered that she was being cheated on by her ex-husband and talked about having decided to end the relationship.

“When I went to ‘Fazenda’, I was going through a very delicate moment. Separation thing, children and anyway. 2009. “I said: ‘I’m going in to take a break and when I get back, I’ll decide what’s going to be done with my marriage.’

Adriana also stated that the betrayals began before her participation in the program. “I was already suspicious and a lot had gotten in my ear too. When I came back, the house was already turned upside down. Other people had passed by there”, she revealed. The couple were married from 2001 to 2009 and had two daughters, Olivia, 20, and Thalita, 19.