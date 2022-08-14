Aeropeixe: Soteldo arrives in Brazil amidst the crowd

“The Little Man has arrived”. So the saints summarized, in a post on Twitter, the importance of the return of Venezuelan Soteldo to the Vila Belmiro team. The attacking midfielder arrived in the country this Saturday morning, and was greeted with great fanfare by the fans at Cumbica International Airport, in Guarulhos.

The traditional “Aeropeixe” brought together hundreds of fans of Alvinegro Praiano, who squeezed into the lobby to wait for the moment to meet the Venezuelan, the main signing of Era Rueda.

As soon as he arrived, Soteldo received a white shirt from Santos and didn’t even care about the cold. He immediately put on the mantle he wore so many times with pride and emotion on his first visit to Vila Belmiro.

+ Rueda details Soteldo’s negotiation: ‘It seemed impossible’



From the airport, Soteldo took a ride in the company of Santos Bira, from Desimpedidos, and already sent a message to the nation, recorded in another post by Peixe on Twitter.

around Soteldo



Yeferson Soteldo is considered the great reinforcement of the administration of President Andres Rueda. He arrives to take over the number 10 shirt, recently left by Ricardo Goulart. One of the factors that “facilitated” the negotiation is the arrival of Brazilian defender Samir, from Watford-ING. The Mexican team needs to open a spot as a foreigner and the former number 10 shirt of Peixe was the “chosen” to leave.

The attacking midfielder’s time at Santos was marked by his identification with the club, the fans and the children. Despite having shone with the Santos shirt, there were also controversies for the behavior and Rueda himself came to deny the return of shirt 10. The negotiation for the Venezuelan also involved debts and transferban to the club.

Now back, Baixinho opened a wide smile, and the caption on Santos’ post says it all, both for the club and for the shirt 10 and for the fans: “Back home. Back to happiness”.