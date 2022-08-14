After breaking up with Neymar, Bruna Biancardi posts video with enigmatic caption

After confirming the end of the relationship with Neymar, the digital influencer Bruna Biancardi is already in a climate of more tranquility. This Saturday (13), the famous posted a video in which she appears enjoying a trip in Jericoacoara, Ceará, indicating a moment of fresh start after the end of the relationship.

In the caption of the publication, Bruna wrote: “Relearning to be light. Video with special images from my last trip”. The video is compiled from images of the influencer during the trip. The post was made with the sound of the song that was composed by a partnership between Sandy and Wanessa Camargo.

This is the first publication made by Bruna after she confirmed the end of her relationship with Neymar. The player’s ex-girlfriend said that she does not like to talk about her personal life on social media and intended not to comment on the breakup, but changed her mind after several rumors were spread on social media. Some netizens raised an alleged betrayal on the part of the athlete.

In the text in which she took a position on the end of the relationship, Bruna asked people to stop spreading rumors and stressed that she was not betrayed: “I prefer to make it clear here that I am no longer in a relationship, it has been a while, and I there was betrayal. Don’t believe everything that appears out there. I have a lot of affection for him and for the whole family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you, “said Bruna Biancardi.