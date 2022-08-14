After couple is beaten by police, OAB director asks for training of police officers

Three days before completing one month of the murder committed by a military police officer in Vila Barraginha, in Contagem, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, scenes of security agents beating a civilian in a public square shocked internet users. The recurrence in which police officers are identified as agents of violence in Minas Gerais is worrying and may show the need for a greater penalty to prevent new cases, according to experts.

“The repetition of cases of use of force, without following protocols, in some cases of police officers with a history of recidivism, signals that there may be a certain tolerance of the high command, which is not consistent with the history of the PM in Minas Gerais” , says public security specialist Luís Flávio Sapori.

For Sapori, the beating of the couple by police officers in Paineiras, in the central region of Minas Gerais, would have been avoidable if security agents had used immobilization techniques taught in training courses for future police officers. “Police officers learn techniques for the progressive use of police force. The pictures show a beating. There is nothing to dispute there, there was an exaggerated use of force and the note from the Military Police justifying that there would have been resistance in the prison, in my view, shows a level of tolerance with the violence used. And this cannot happen so that other police officers who have a history of bad behavior do not feel encouraged to do the same”, points out the expert.

The lawyer and director of Inclusion of the OAB/MG, William Santos, defends that the military undergo a requalification to avoid new cases of violence. “In this case, in particular, the PM’s internal affairs department needs to take appropriate measures. But, in the medium and long term, it is necessary to think about a project to retrain professionals. This recycling would be important because it is not possible to put people on the streets to do such an important security work in the name of the State. If they represent the state, the violence they employ is state violence,” he criticizes. The governor, Romeu Zema, commented on the case asking the PM to take the appropriate measures.

Santos also defends that the project to implement cameras in the uniforms of security agents be put into practice in Minas Gerais, as happened in São Paulo with a reduction in the rates of police violence there. “Almost a month ago we had the episode in Vila Barraginha, in Contagem, which shocked the whole of Brazil. It is under investigation and we are waiting for something to be done. The security situation in Minas Gerais is worrying and it is not enough to just talk about the salary of police officers. We have to think about rigging,” he explains. The Military Police guarantees that there will be an investigation of the case.