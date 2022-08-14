After Fagner, from Corinthians, wife and son of the player complain about cursing on social networks

The wife and son of the right-back Fagner vented after the Corinthians defeat to Palmeirasthis Saturday (13), for the Brazilian Championship.

Both expressed themselves through the profile of the player’s son.

– Once again, as Henrique’s mother, I come here to politely ask you to stop texting Henrique cursing sending a message about today’s game. The messages we receive are absurd. Peace and more love, please – wrote Bárbara Lemos.

– Very sad even though I receive threats again and receive curses when I didn’t even play. Mistakes happen and only those who try make mistakes. And another, it’s sad to open the direct to talk to friends and see several messages, curses. Anyway, reflect – pointed out Henrique Lemos.

Fagner entered the second half of the Corinthians defeat in the Derby. He had a negative role in the match, as he lost the ball that led to the goal of the Palmeiras victory by 1 to 0, scored against, by Roni.

In a press conference after the Derby, coach Vítor Pereira spoke about the matter and mentioned the appreciation of the family.

– Unfortunately football is like that. Today we are the greatest, the next day, if things go wrong, we are the worst. Nowadays, society very easily has a projection in the media. In social networks, and as there is no censorship of what is said, everything comes out. Even a 10-year-old can write one thing and have an impact. I tell them we have to be prepared to hear praise. And whoever is prepared to hear praise has to hear criticism. Life is like that, and with families it’s the same. We must value what matters, what matters is working, being united, turning around situations, going in search of results, improving our game, passing the next round, providing good games to our fans, and devaluing what naturally, each one keeping his opinion but everything going over the limit is doomed. If we value criticism and threats, we cannot be in football, we have to choose another profession – lamented the Portuguese.

Last week, attacking midfielder Willian asked for his contract to be terminated citing insecuritydue to cyber threats suffered in recent months.

Other athletes in the cast, such as Cássio and Paulinho, for example, have already filed a police complaint this year because of intimidating messages on the networks.