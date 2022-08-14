After Gio Ewbank’s criticism, Karina Bacchi says she felt attacked

Reproduction/YouTube/Instagram – 12.08.2022 Karina Bacchi criticized Giovanna Ewbank’s stance in case of racism

Just as she publicly opined about Giovanna Ewbank’s reaction to witnessing a racist act against her children, Karina Bacchi spoke out after the reaction that netizens had on the subject. And again came to the public to apologize to the presenter.

“I will never feel the pain of many, even though I want to help heal wounds daily. Although I also feel my pain and the pain of others, often not shared”, she began: “My intention will never be to hurt, because I still want, yes, to see more peace in the world. Even also receiving insults from those who distort my words or believe in something they don’t know in depth”.

Karina said that she also felt attacked. “Even so, even if I am also attacked, I will not react in the same measure, I will continue to wish for peace, peace, peace. For a better world, for all of us. I know that I will never be attacked for being black, I will never be offended by my race, by people without heart, for those who do not know that skin color does not define who we are, even though we have a black great-grandmother and other family members too”, warned she, who also said she was a victim of prejudice, using an artifice of those who believe in reverse racism, the That does not exist.

“But I’ve been called a disgusting, filthy white, among thousands of insults in social media comments, distilled by people who want respect. I do feel pain to see someone going through this, even more than when I go through it myself. I feel the pain of being a woman, the pain of being a mother, the cross of being a Christian. May we be more peaceful, milder, more loving”, she concluded.

