After PAUSE know when AUXÍLIO BRASIL AGOSTO returns; see if you receive R$ 600 or R$ 710 and check the UPDATED BOLSA FAMÍLIA CALENDAR

In August, the payment of aid Brazil has already been started. Now, plots of BRL 600 are available to their beneficiaries.

However, some families may receive a higher amount because of some extra installmentswhich are intended for some families.

In this matter, find out when the Brazil aid will return and see how much you will receive.

AID BRAZIL AUGUST

After the announcement of Brazil Aid 600the Minister of Citizenship revealed that the payment of installments of Auxílio Brasil would be advanced.

Because of this, the payment of Auxílio Brasil started on the last day august 9.

Next, check out the New Brazil Assistance Calendar and know when you receive:

CALENDAR AID BRAZIL AUGUST

Brazil Assistance Calendar; Aid Brazil August; Aid Brazil August calendar



NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11th;

NIS ending on 4 – Receives on August 12;

NIS ending on 5th – Received on August 15th;

NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7th – Receives on August 17th;

NIS ended on 8 – Receives August 18;

NIS ended on 9th – Receives on August 19th;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.

AID BRAZIL 600

O Brazil Aid 600 was announced by Jair Bolsonaro on June 24 by Jair Bolsonaro. However, increasing the benefit still needed to go through some steps.

first, the Brazil Aid 600 it was approved in the Federal Senate, after which it passed through the Chamber of Deputies and was enacted by the Federal Congress.

And, finally, it was sanctioned by Jair Bolsonaro.

GAS AID

In addition to the plots of BRL 600some beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil will also receive Auxílio Gás.

With that, a value of BRL 110 will be added to this August’s installment.

But to receive the gas voucher You must have a registration on it.