After Pelosi’s visit, US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan amid tensions with China | World

A delegation of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (14) for a two-day visit that will include a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen.

This is the second high-profile group to travel to the island amid rising military tensions with neighboring giants China.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry Director General Hsu with US lawmakers Lowenthal, Garamendi, Beyer and Radewagen at Taipei Airport. — Photo: REUTERS

The five-member delegation, led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, will meet with Taiwan leaders to discuss US relations with the island, regional security, trade, investment and other issues, the American Institute said in Taiwan.

China, which claims territory in Taiwan, has been holding military exercises around the island to express its outrage at this month’s visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pivotal to one of the biggest recent crises between the US and the Asian country.

On Saturday, the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “sincere gratitude” to the United States for taking “concrete actions” to maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait.

3 of 3 Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Hsu welcomes US MP John Garamendi at Taipei Songshan Airport. — Photo: REUTERS Taiwan Foreign Ministry Director General Hsu welcomes US lawmaker John Garamendi at Taipei Songshan Airport. — Photo: REUTERS

The delegation also includes Republican Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen of American Samoa, as well as Democrats John Garamendi and Alan Lowenthal of California and Don Beyer of Virginia.

Taiwan’s presidential office said the group would meet with Tsai on Monday morning.

“Especially at a time when China is escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the region with military exercises, Markey leading a delegation to visit Taiwan once again demonstrates the United States Congress’ strong support for Taiwan,” the statement said. .

