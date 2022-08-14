After years of secrecy, Sandy exposes photo of son Theo and shocks

Sandy shows a photo of her son Theo next to her husband Lucas Lima

Sandy used social media to honor Lucas Lima and with that, posted a photo of her husband next to her son Theo. Everyone knows how discreet she is with the heir, but this time the cause was noble and she showed both.

One thing that caught the public’s attention is how much the little one has grown. He is 8 years old and the pictures that appear of him are from when he was just a baby. In this way, the audience was surprised to notice how different he already is.

“This is the father I chose for my son. One of the best choices I’ve ever made in my life… His son is in love with him. And me too! Happy day, my love @lucas.lima! ♥️ (Oh my God, sometimes I wish I could stop time…)”, Sandy said on social media.

In the comments, fans talked about the father and son photo. “How great,” one fan said of little Theo. “Most beautiful thing!”, said a follower about the father and son photo. “Theo’s size”, highlighted another follower of Sandy.

SEPARATION OF THE BROTHERS ACCORDING TO XORORÓ

In a recent participation in the Faustão program, Xororó spoke openly about the breakup of his children – who performed a special tour in 2019, being the second most profitable tour of that year worldwide.

“It was a surprise. A decision of the two. They talked and kind of told us that they would give the duo a break”, said the sertanejo.

“Sandy had a dream of singing to a smaller audience and Junior was always a rock fan. He did some projects that went really well and now he has more than 50 songs ready, working hard. Soon, soon, you can be here on this stage singing,” she said. The brothers are many partners.