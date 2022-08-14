Alagoas Police recover Carlinhos Maia’s luxury belongings stolen by bandits from his apartment in Maceió: “I’m very happy…”

Carlinhos Maia had a good part of the five million that were stolen from his apartment recovered by the police of his state

Carlinhos Maia had great news this Saturday (13), when he learned that his belongings that were stolen from his apartment were eventually found by the Alagoas police. His home was invaded this year at the end of May. Since then, the agents began a long investigation, which finally ended.

“I’m very happy, I had already let go. The Alagoas police were impeccable, they didn’t stop for a minute”described his feeling when journalist Léo Dias from the Metrópoles portal. The thieves took more than R$5 million worth of luxury watches and diamonds. Much of this amount was eventually returned.

The famous influencer also warned the police that he will hold a press conference later this Saturday to provide details about the goods that were taken by the thieves. “At night they come here or we go to the police station to understand everything that happened. At night they will hold a press conference to explain everything that happened.”he explained.

The case was widely discussed due to the high value left inside his house in Maceió-Alagoas. On the occasion, the thieves stole not only luxury items, but also a safe and cash. Carlinhos’ apartment is located in front of the beach of Lagoa-da Anta, Maceió.