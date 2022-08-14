Alcione cancels show at Rock in Rio; she recovers from surgery

The 74-year-old singer Alcione canceled her participation in Rock in Rio. She would take the stage on September 11 in a show that honors Elza Soares along with other artists. In a note sent to the press, the festival clarified that the artist will be absent from the show for “personal reasons”.

In the statement, the organization of Rock in Rio also pointed out that “understanding the relevance of the artist, she will not be replaced and the show will continue with Majur, Agnes Nunes, Caio Prado, Mart’nália, Gaby Amarantos and Larissa Luz”. Together, they will perform the songs Alcione cantaria in the show “Power! Elza vive, A Show in Homage to Elza Soares”.

It is not the first festival that Alcione has had to cancel its participation. The Coala Festival announced this week that Marrom will be replaced by Gilberto Gil in the next edition. In contact with splashAlcione’s advice clarified that the removal from the stages was expected, as she continues to recover from a surgery performed on July 17 in the region of the spine.

“Alcione is still in recovery. It was something to be expected. It wasn’t an operation that you can go on stage overnight. She is doing very well. She will probably be discharged in the next few days, but, on medical advice, she needs have a little time to fully recover. She already has performances confirmed for October. But she is fine, rest assured”, said Alcione’s publicist.

Alcione had already informed that he would postpone the tour’s shows in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his career in a statement sent to journalists on August 8,

“As soon as it is released by the doctors, the team will reschedule the performances and the singer will resume the tour that marks her 50 years of artistic trajectory”, informed the press office.

Alcione also made a point, before performing the surgery, to leave a message for fans on social media, warning that he would be away for a while recovering.